January 9: The FAA’s 5G buffer zones, a red-hot housing market and ‘Zoom fatigue’

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 17: Members of the House Small Business Committee are displayed on a monitor while videoconferencing past Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, center, during a hearing on July 17, 2020 in Washington, D.C. The hearing is titled “Oversight of the Small Business Administration and Department of Treasury Pandemic Programs.” (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Aerial view 5G cellular communications tower

A “Sold” sign is on display on the lawn of a new house in Pearl, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Fierce competition, low mortgage rates and soaring prices helped drive how much homebuyers borrowed to purchase a home in 2021 to an all-time high, eclipsing the mid-2000s housing boom peak. Banks issued an estimated $1.61 trillion in home purchase loans last year, an increase of about 9% from 2020, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The recall, issued by Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., of Oregon, affects approximately 28,356 pounds of raw meat sold in seven states. (Getty Images)

young woman wear mask in the city during Smog day (Getty)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A NEW STUDY FROM WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY SEEKS TO IDENTIFY THE REASONS FOR “ZOOM FATIGUE,” A PHENOMENON ASSOCIATED WITH WEBCAM MEETINGS.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 17: Members of the House Small Business Committee are displayed on a monitor while videoconferencing past Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, center, during a hearing on July 17, 2020 in Washington, D.C. The hearing is titled “Oversight of the Small Business Administration and Department of Treasury Pandemic Programs.” (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 In the last Sunday of the NFL regular season, it’s Chargers at Raiders and Niners at Rams.

🔴 In Berkeley, California, “Swept Away,” a new musical with songs by the Avett Brothers, debuts.

🔴 With the Critics Choice Awards postponed, you can seek out the exiled Golden Globes online.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.