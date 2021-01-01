☀ January 1: Ringing in the New Year with restrictions, 3rd state detects virus variant and Portland unrest

Good morning! It’s Friday, January 1, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🎇It’s 2021! Watch cities around the US ring in the new year
2️⃣🧪 New coronavirus variant reported in Florida, marking nation’s 3rd confirmed case
3️⃣🚔 Riot declared in Portland on New Year’s Eve as police respond to fires, vandalism
4️⃣📚 Study: Kids more likely to be infected by a family member than in a classroom
📱 [Trending] this morning
WATCH: Alabama restaurant celebrates the end of 2020 with a dumpster fire
An Alabama restaurant is saying goodbye to 2020 in what they see as the most fitting way: a dumpster fire.
📅 What we’re watching
