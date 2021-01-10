☀ January 10: More arrests in Capital riot, woman charged in NYC hotel confrontation and 1970s nostalgia

Good morning! It’s Sunday, January 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚔 More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals extent of violence

2️⃣✈ Indonesia locates black boxes of crashed jet as human remains recovered

An Indonesian Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) officer inspects the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, which crashed to the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

3️⃣📱 Woman in widely seen hotel confrontation charged in NYC

4️⃣💵 Second stimulus check: IRS urges people to watch mail for prepaid card, check

Family shows off new home filled with 1970s nostalgia

Nathan and Alysha Jackson recently bought a home that looks like it was frozen in the 70s — shag carpets and all.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The NFL playoffs continue with the Ravens vs. Titans, Bears vs. Saints and Browns vs. Steelers.

