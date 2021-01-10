☀ January 10: More arrests in Capital riot, woman charged in NYC hotel confrontation and 1970s nostalgia

Good morning! It’s Sunday, January 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

An Indonesian Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) officer inspects the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, which crashed to the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

📱 [Trending] this morning

Nathan and Alysha Jackson recently bought a home that looks like it was frozen in the 70s — shag carpets and all.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The NFL playoffs continue with the Ravens vs. Titans, Bears vs. Saints and Browns vs. Steelers.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.