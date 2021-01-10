☀ January 10: More arrests in Capital riot, woman charged in NYC hotel confrontation and 1970s nostalgia

Good morning! It’s Sunday, January 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚔 More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals extent of violence
2️⃣✈ Indonesia locates black boxes of crashed jet as human remains recovered
3️⃣📱 Woman in widely seen hotel confrontation charged in NYC
4️⃣💵 Second stimulus check: IRS urges people to watch mail for prepaid card, check
📱 [Trending] this morning
Family shows off new home filled with 1970s nostalgia
Nathan and Alysha Jackson recently bought a home that looks like it was frozen in the 70s — shag carpets and all.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The NFL playoffs continue with the Ravens vs. Titans, Bears vs. Saints and Browns vs. Steelers.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.