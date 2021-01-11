☀ January 11: Push to remove Pres. Trump, Dr. Fauci interview on vaccines and Kamala’s cover

Good morning! It’s Monday, January 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣📃 House will vote to urge Trump declared incapable before impeachment, Pelosi says

2️⃣🚔 Trump orders US flags lowered to honor officers

3️⃣🚨 DC mayor pushes for increased security around inauguration

4️⃣💉 WGN Radio Interview: Dr. Anthony Fauci on vaccines, COVID-19 mutations and staying safe

📱 [Trending] this morning

Vogue’s Kamala Harris cover celebrated, criticized

Fashion magazine Vogue announced Sunday that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the star of its February cover, but some were quick to criticize the selected cover photo.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The SpaceX Cargo Dragon undocks from the International Space Station at 9:25 a.m. EST, heading for splashdown off the coast of Florida about 12 hours later. 

🔴 The House will be in session starting at 11 a.m. EST.

🔴 Alabama will play Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at 8 p.m. EST.

