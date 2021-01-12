☀ January 12: House’s 25th Amendment vote, FBI’s warning and Trump travels to Texas border

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats that members should plan to return to Washington on Tuesday evening to consider a House resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to start the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment process of removing President Donald Trump from office. Hoyer said the House will then consider impeachment on Wednesday.

A mechanical lift sits next to a section of newly constructed border wall in Hidalgo, Texas on January 11, 2021. Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, announced he was resigning January 11 as worries rose over more violence during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week. Wolf’s resignation came a day before Trump is to travel to the US-Mexico frontier near Alamo, Texas to inspect the border wall he has had built. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The gorillas underwent testing for COVID-19 after they started coughing Wednesday.

Gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park test positive for COVID-19:

The great apes continue to be observed closely by the San Diego Zoo global veterinary team members.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The House is in session starting at 9:00 a.m. EST. First votes are expected at 7:30 p.m. EST.

🔴 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to deliver remarks at the National Press Club at 10:30 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks in Texas this afternoon. President-elect Joe Biden does not have any public events scheduled, so far.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.