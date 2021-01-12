☀ January 12: House’s 25th Amendment vote, FBI’s warning and Trump travels to Texas border

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📃 House may vote to impeach President Trump for ‘incitement of insurrection’ on Wednesday
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats that members should plan to return to Washington on Tuesday evening to consider a House resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to start the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment process of removing President Donald Trump from office. Hoyer said the House will then consider impeachment on Wednesday.
2️⃣✈ Trump heads to Texas border in final days to showcase wall
3️⃣🚨 FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
4️⃣💉 US ramps up vaccinations to get doses to more Americans
5️⃣❌ US judge blocks execution of only woman on federal death row
📱 [Trending] this morning
2 gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego Zoo
The gorillas underwent testing for COVID-19 after they started coughing Wednesday.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The House is in session starting at 9:00 a.m. EST. First votes are expected at 7:30 p.m. EST.
🔴 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to deliver remarks at the National Press Club at 10:30 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks in Texas this afternoon. President-elect Joe Biden does not have any public events scheduled, so far.
