☀ January 13: Trump faces 2nd impeachment, US to speed vaccine delivery and female inmate executed

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📃 Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
2️⃣🚨 States work to protect capitols as FBI warns of armed protests ahead of Inauguration Day
3️⃣💉 US asking states to speed vaccine delivery, not hold back 2nd dose
4️⃣ US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Mega Millions jackpot up to $750M
The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn’t far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.
