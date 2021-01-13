☀ January 13: Trump faces 2nd impeachment, US to speed vaccine delivery and female inmate executed

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Members of the Washington National Guard surround the Washington State Capitol as the Legislature opens the 2021 session in Olympia, Washington on January 11, 2021. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn’t far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

A man walks his dog past lottery signs Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, displaying the recent jackpot amounts in Chicago’s fames Loop. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The House will meet at 9 a.m. EST with the first vote expected at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 The Secret Service will begin National Special Security Event operations early for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

