☀ January 13: Trump faces 2nd impeachment, US to speed vaccine delivery and female inmate executed

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣📃 Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege

2️⃣🚨 States work to protect capitols as FBI warns of armed protests ahead of Inauguration Day

Members of the Washington National Guard surround the Washington State Capitol as the Legislature opens the 2021 session in Olympia, Washington on January 11, 2021. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

3️⃣💉 US asking states to speed vaccine delivery, not hold back 2nd dose

4️⃣ US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953

📱 [Trending] this morning

Mega Millions jackpot up to $750M

The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn’t far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

A man walks his dog past lottery signs Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, displaying the recent jackpot amounts in Chicago’s fames Loop. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The House will meet at 9 a.m. EST with the first vote expected at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 The Secret Service will begin National Special Security Event operations early for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

