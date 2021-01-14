☀ January 14: Trump impeached for 2nd time, states prep for unrest and Flint water crisis charges

Good morning! It’s Thursday, January 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📃 President Trump impeached by House for second time: What’s next?
2️⃣🚨 States preparing for potential protests at Capitol buildings across the country
3️⃣🔍 More than 30 lawmakers call for investigation into ‘suspicious’ access to Capitol Complex ahead of breach
4️⃣⚖ Ex.-Michigan Gov. Snyder charged in Flint water crisis
📱 [Trending] this morning
Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers among those to be ‘Jeopardy!’ guest hosts
Katie Couric, Mayim Bialik and Aaron Rodgers are among the future guest hosts who will fill in for the late Alex Trebek on “Jeopardy!”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the country’s public health and economic crises Thursday.
🔴 Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel gives an update on the state’s criminal investigation into the Flint water crisis Thursday at 11:30 a.m. EST.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.