☀ January 15: America on alert, US carries out another execution and Biden’s virus recovery plan

Good morning! It’s Friday, January 15, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 More states prepare for potential violent protests at Capitol buildings

2️⃣💉 Biden to lay out plan to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution

President-elect Joe Biden lays out his plan for combating the coronavirus and jump-starting the nation’s economy at the Queen theater January 14, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

3️⃣📃 Eyes on Pelosi as Trump impeachment trial timing up in the air 

4️⃣ US executes Virginia gang killer despite COVID-19 infection

Lawmakers seek to award officer Eugene Goodman with Congressional Gold Medal for heroism during Capitol riots

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is being hailed a hero after a video shows him diverting a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber during the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week.

🔴 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold weekly briefing Friday morning.

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will unveil his coronavirus vaccine distribution plan in a televised speech Friday at 3:45 p.m. EST.

