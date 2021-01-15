☀ January 15: America on alert, US carries out another execution and Biden’s virus recovery plan

Good morning! It’s Friday, January 15, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 More states prepare for potential violent protests at Capitol buildings
2️⃣💉 Biden to lay out plan to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution
3️⃣📃 Eyes on Pelosi as Trump impeachment trial timing up in the air
4️⃣ US executes Virginia gang killer despite COVID-19 infection
📱 [Trending] this morning
Lawmakers seek to award officer Eugene Goodman with Congressional Gold Medal for heroism during Capitol riots
Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is being hailed a hero after a video shows him diverting a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber during the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold weekly briefing Friday morning.
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will unveil his coronavirus vaccine distribution plan in a televised speech Friday at 3:45 p.m. EST.
