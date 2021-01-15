☀ January 15: America on alert, US carries out another execution and Biden’s virus recovery plan

Good morning! It’s Friday, January 15, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President-elect Joe Biden lays out his plan for combating the coronavirus and jump-starting the nation’s economy at the Queen theater January 14, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is being hailed a hero after a video shows him diverting a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber during the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold weekly briefing Friday morning.

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will unveil his coronavirus vaccine distribution plan in a televised speech Friday at 3:45 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.