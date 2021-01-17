☀ January 17: Planned protest preparations, Biden’s ‘Day One’agenda and Betty White’s birthday

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 16: Police officers patrol a street leading to the U.S. Capitol on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. The National Guard is expected to deploy more than 20,000 troops in and around the Capitol and many area businesses will remain closed for the period leading up to the January 20th inauguration of Joseph Biden as president. While there have been no specific threats to the Capitol, online extremist chatter has indicated that some people remain committed to disrupting events and protesting the election results. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, January 17, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

White’s low-key plans include feeding a pair of ducks that regularly visit her Los Angeles-area home.

FILE – Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. White will turn 99 on Sunday, Jan. 17. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

🔴 The NFL playoffs continue with the Browns vs. Chiefs and the Buccaneers vs. Saints.

🔴 The Presidential Inauguration Committee will host a virtual inaugural concert with performances from Fall Out Boy, will.i.am, James Taylor and Carole King at 8:00 p.m. EST.

