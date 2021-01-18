☀ January 18: FBI vetting National Guard troops, man arrested in DC speaks out and celebrating MLK

Good morning! It’s Monday, January 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 FBI vetting National Guard troops in DC amid concerns of insider attack
2️⃣🚔 Man arrested at Capitol security checkpoint with gun, ammunition says it was an honest mistake
3️⃣📃 LIST: Here’s how statehouses, US Capitol are stepping up security for inauguration week
4️⃣🤝 Celebrating iconic civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
🔴 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will resign her Senate seat.
🔴 The 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, usually held in D.C., will take place virtually at 12 p.m. EST.
🔴 The Presidential Inaugural Committee is hosting two events. The first is a National Day of Service, followed by an hour-long celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 8 p.m. EST.
