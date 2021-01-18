☀ January 18: FBI vetting National Guard troops, man arrested in DC speaks out and celebrating MLK

Good morning! It’s Monday, January 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 FBI vetting National Guard troops in DC amid concerns of insider attack

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 17: Soldiers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Virginia National Guard stand watch on the National Mall on January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

2️⃣🚔 Man arrested at Capitol security checkpoint with gun, ammunition says it was an honest mistake

3️⃣📃 LIST: Here’s how statehouses, US Capitol are stepping up security for inauguration week

4️⃣🤝 Celebrating iconic civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

🔴 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will resign her Senate seat.

🔴 The 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, usually held in D.C., will take place virtually at 12 p.m. EST.

🔴 The Presidential Inaugural Committee is hosting two events. The first is a National Day of Service, followed by an hour-long celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 8 p.m. EST.

