☀ January 19: Biden heads to Washington, Trump’s final stretch and Dolly turns 75

The US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as the “Field of Flags” are placed on the ground on the National Mall on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Approximately 191,500 US flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC for the inauguration.

(Photo by JOE RAEDLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Parton was born in Tennessee in 1946. She started performing at a young age, hitting it big in 1973 with the release of the song “Jolene.”

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 29: Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage during Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks at a send-off event in Wilmington, Delaware. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.

🔴 President-elect Biden will later join Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington to honor lives lost due to COVID-19. The memorial event, hosted by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, is at 5:30 p.m. EST.

