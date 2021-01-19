☀ January 19: Biden heads to Washington, Trump’s final stretch and Dolly turns 75

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📃 2021 Inauguration Day schedule: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take office Wednesday
2️⃣🕕 President Trump’s final hours in office expected to be non-traditional
3️⃣🚨 No indication of insider threat before inauguration, says acting Pentagon chief
4️⃣💼 Biden’s Cabinet appointees head to first confirmation hearings
Country music icon Dolly Parton turns 75
Parton was born in Tennessee in 1946. She started performing at a young age, hitting it big in 1973 with the release of the song “Jolene.”
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks at a send-off event in Wilmington, Delaware. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.
🔴 President-elect Biden will later join Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington to honor lives lost due to COVID-19. The memorial event, hosted by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, is at 5:30 p.m. EST.
