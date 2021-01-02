☀ January 2: Winter weather moves across country, US surpasses 20M COVID cases and 2021 babies

Good morning! It’s Saturday, January 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣❄ 2021 gets off to a slick start as winter storm arrives
2️⃣🧫U.S. surpasses 20 million COVID-19 cases
3️⃣🚨 2 teens facing capital murder charges garner attention of Hollywood
4️⃣🏈 College football championship will be Ohio State vs. Alabama
📱 [Trending] this morning
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Several college football games are happening including the Gator Bowl, Outback Bowl, Orange Bowl and The Fiesta Bowl.
