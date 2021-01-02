☀ January 2: Winter weather moves across country, US surpasses 20M COVID cases and 2021 babies

Good morning! It’s Saturday, January 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣❄ 2021 gets off to a slick start as winter storm arrives

2️⃣🧫U.S. surpasses 20 million COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 1: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A patient is seen lying on a bed in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) on New Year’s Day at the United Memorial Medical Center on January 1, 2021 in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Texas has reached over 1,760,000 cases, including over 27,800 deaths. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

3️⃣🚨 2 teens facing capital murder charges garner attention of Hollywood

4️⃣🏈 College football championship will be Ohio State vs. Alabama

📱 [Trending] this morning

Photos: New Year’s babies! Meet the first babies born in 2021

(left) Harlow Rose Huntington was the first baby born in Middle Tennessee in 2021, born at 12:02 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Right) Winston Joseph Klee was born at 2:29 a.m at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Several college football games are happening including the Gator Bowl, Outback Bowl, Orange Bowl and The Fiesta Bowl.

