☀ January 21: Biden issues executive orders, US to stay in WHO and a sweet treat for the National Guard

Good morning! It’s Thursday, January 21, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣ 🖊️ President Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health
2️⃣📷 Photos: An inauguration unlike any other amid pandemic, nationwide unrest
3️⃣ 🚨 Kamala Harris escorted by Capitol police officer who diverted mob
4️⃣💉 Fauci says US will remain WHO member, join global coronavirus vaccine program
📱 [Trending] this morning
4-year-old boy gives National Guard cookies, gets American flag patch in return
A 4-year-old boy in Washington, D.C. wanted to thank the National Guard for protecting the neighborhood — and he did it with cookies.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Senate will consider President Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, at 10 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Biden and Vice President Harris attend the Virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service at 10 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Biden will address the coronavirus pandemic response and sign executive actions at 2 p.m. EST.
