☀ January 21: Biden issues executive orders, US to stay in WHO and a sweet treat for the National Guard

Good morning! It’s Thursday, January 21, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office just hours after his inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier in the day during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Smoke lingers in the air around the Washington Monument after a fireworks show during an Inauguration Day event at the Lincoln Memorial on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in today. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A 4-year-old boy in Washington, D.C. wanted to thank the National Guard for protecting the neighborhood — and he did it with cookies.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Senate will consider President Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Biden and Vice President Harris attend the Virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Biden will address the coronavirus pandemic response and sign executive actions at 2 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.