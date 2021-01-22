☀ January 22: Biden signs virus orders, future of Tokyo Olympics and Sanders goes viral

Good morning! It’s Friday, January 22, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🖊️ Biden signs 10 virus orders, requires masks to travel
2️⃣⏲ Timing of Trump impeachment trial uncertain as McConnell proposes delay
3️⃣🚀 Russia welcomes US proposal to extend nuclear treaty
4️⃣ 🏅Japan stands firm on Tokyo Olympics schedule, denies report of cancellation
📱 [Trending] this morning
Meme generator lets you ‘sit’ Bernie Sanders anywhere in Google Maps Street View
Wearing mittens made out of recycled materials and a warm winter jacket, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders pulled off a casual inauguration outfit — and vibe — that only he could.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Senate Finance Committee considers the nomination of Janet Yellen to be Secretary of the Treasury at 10 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the economy and sign executive orders at 2:45 p.m. EST.
