☀ January 22: Biden signs virus orders, future of Tokyo Olympics and Sanders goes viral

President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) raps her gavel after the House voted to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for the second time in little over a year in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” after a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol where Congress was working to certify the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden on January 6. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Wearing mittens made out of recycled materials and a warm winter jacket, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders pulled off a casual inauguration outfit — and vibe — that only he could.

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

🔴 Senate Finance Committee considers the nomination of Janet Yellen to be Secretary of the Treasury at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the economy and sign executive orders at 2:45 p.m. EST.

