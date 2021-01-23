☀ January 23: Trump’s impeachment trial date, Biden signs economic orders and a Mega Millions winner

Good morning! It’s Saturday, January 23, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📅 President Trump’s impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8, Schumer says
2️⃣💵 President Biden ordering economic help as $1.9T relief talks begin
3️⃣💉 Children enroll in new vaccine trials with Pfizer and Moderna
4️⃣🏀 Anniversary of helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter and 7 others nears
📱 [Trending] this morning
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
One winning ticket was sold in Michigan for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, making it the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 SpaceX’s first dedicated SmallSat Rideshare Program mission could launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch window opens at 9:40 a.m. EST.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.