☀ January 23: Trump’s impeachment trial date, Biden signs economic orders and a Mega Millions winner

Good morning! It’s Saturday, January 23, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

US President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 response before signing executive orders for economic relief to Covid-hit families and businesses in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 22, 2021. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

One winning ticket was sold in Michigan for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, making it the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 22: Mega Millions lottery tickets are sold at a 7-Eleven store in the Loop on January 22, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The jackpot in the drawing has climbed to $970 million, the third highest in the game’s history. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 SpaceX’s first dedicated SmallSat Rideshare Program mission could launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch window opens at 9:40 a.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.