☀ January 23: Trump’s impeachment trial date, Biden signs economic orders and a Mega Millions winner

Good morning! It’s Saturday, January 23, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣📅 President Trump’s impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8, Schumer says

2️⃣💵 President Biden ordering economic help as $1.9T relief talks begin

3️⃣💉 Children enroll in new vaccine trials with Pfizer and Moderna

4️⃣🏀 Anniversary of helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter and 7 others nears

1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US

One winning ticket was sold in Michigan for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, making it the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 SpaceX’s first dedicated SmallSat Rideshare Program mission could launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch window opens at 9:40 a.m. EST.

