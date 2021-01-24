☀ January 24: Police car hits pedestrians, lawmakers to discuss stimulus and Super Bowl teams will be decided

Good morning! It’s Sunay, January 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 Biden administration to discuss stimulus with lawmakers Sunday
2️⃣📃 Democrats start reining in expectations for immigration bill
3️⃣🚔 Person injured after police car drives through crowd at race
4️⃣📺 Entertainers, lawmakers praise and mourn Larry King
Girl Scouts facing challenges, get creative selling cookies during pandemic
It’s that time of year again — Girl Scouts are selling those cookies we all love. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, those young entrepreneurs are being forced to get creative to keep cookie sales up.
🔴 The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. The Green Bay Packers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game.
