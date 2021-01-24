☀ January 24: Police car hits pedestrians, lawmakers to discuss stimulus and Super Bowl teams will be decided

[Your Morning]

Good morning! It’s Sunay, January 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💵 Biden administration to discuss stimulus with lawmakers Sunday

President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

2️⃣📃 Democrats start reining in expectations for immigration bill

3️⃣🚔 Person injured after police car drives through crowd at race

4️⃣📺 Entertainers, lawmakers praise and mourn Larry King

📱 [Trending] this morning

Girl Scouts facing challenges, get creative selling cookies during pandemic

 It’s that time of year again — Girl Scouts are selling those cookies we all love. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, those young entrepreneurs are being forced to get creative to keep cookie sales up.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. The Green Bay Packers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game.

