☀ January 25: House to deliver impeachment article, Pres. Biden’s first full week and Super Bowl LV

Good morning! It’s Monday, January 25, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📃 Growing number of GOP senators oppose impeachment trial
2️⃣🖊 A look ahead to President Biden’s first full week in office
3️⃣✈ President Biden to reinstate COVID-19 travel rules, add South Africa, sources say
4️⃣🏡 Gov. Newsom to lift CA’s stay-at-home order Monday: source
📱 [Trending] this morning
Chiefs’ Mahomes and Buccaneers’ Brady set for Super Bowl clash
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have something going for them no other team has had in 54 previous Super Bowls, home field advantage when they take on defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL championship game on Feb. 7.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden will deliver remarks on strengthening American manufacturing at 3:45 p.m. EST. The president is also expected to sign an executive order to boost government purchases from U.S. manufacturers.
🔴 The Senate is scheduled to vote on the confirmation of Janet Yellen to be the nation’s 78th treasury secretary at 5:30 p.m. EST.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.