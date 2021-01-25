☀ January 25: House to deliver impeachment article, Pres. Biden’s first full week and Super Bowl LV

Good morning! It’s Monday, January 25, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

US President Joe Biden(CenterL) leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington,DC on January 24, 2021. – Joe Biden has begun his presidency with sharp breaks from Donald Trump in both substance and tone, from climate change to immigration to a general openness to working with the rest of the world. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have something going for them no other team has had in 54 previous Super Bowls, home field advantage when they take on defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL championship game on Feb. 7.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

🔴 President Biden will deliver remarks on strengthening American manufacturing at 3:45 p.m. EST. The president is also expected to sign an executive order to boost government purchases from U.S. manufacturers.

🔴 The Senate is scheduled to vote on the confirmation of Janet Yellen to be the nation’s 78th treasury secretary at 5:30 p.m. EST.

