☀ January 27: 200M more vaccines ordered, CDC study on COVID in schools and Mardi Gras ‘house floats’

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: People with appointments wait in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a walk-up public health vaccination site on January 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The California Department of Public Health has announced an updated COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan as the state has faced mounting criticism over a slow coronavirus vaccine rollout. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

All around New Orleans, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus outbreak canceled the elaborate parades mobbed by crowds during the Carnival season leading to Fat Tuesday.

Parade float workers Travis Keene, left, and Joey Mercer position a pelican while fellow crew member Chelsea Kamm, right, looks on while decorating a house in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. All around the city, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus pandemic has canceled parades that usually take place on Mardi Gras. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

🔴 The Biden administration will kick off regular public health briefings featuring public health officials and members of the White House coronavirus response team at 11:00 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and sign executive actions tackling climate change at 1:30 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.