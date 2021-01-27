☀ January 27: 200M more vaccines ordered, CDC study on COVID in schools and Mardi Gras ‘house floats’

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 Biden: 200 million more COVID-19 vaccines ordered, expected to arrive this summer
2️⃣📚 CDC study finds low virus transmission in schools taking proper precautions
3️⃣🖊 DOJ rescinds ‘zero tolerance’ immigration rule
4️⃣⚾ Baseball Hall of Fame gets no new members; Schilling 16 votes shy
📱 [Trending] this morning
No Mardi Gras parades, so thousands make ‘house floats’
All around New Orleans, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus outbreak canceled the elaborate parades mobbed by crowds during the Carnival season leading to Fat Tuesday.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
🔴 The Biden administration will kick off regular public health briefings featuring public health officials and members of the White House coronavirus response team at 11:00 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and sign executive actions tackling climate change at 1:30 p.m. EST.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.
On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.