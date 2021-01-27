☀ January 27: 200M more vaccines ordered, CDC study on COVID in schools and Mardi Gras ‘house floats’

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💉 Biden: 200 million more COVID-19 vaccines ordered, expected to arrive this summer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: People with appointments wait in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a walk-up public health vaccination site on January 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The California Department of Public Health has announced an updated COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan as the state has faced mounting criticism over a slow coronavirus vaccine rollout. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

2️⃣📚 CDC study finds low virus transmission in schools taking proper precautions

3️⃣🖊 DOJ rescinds ‘zero tolerance’ immigration rule

4️⃣⚾ Baseball Hall of Fame gets no new members; Schilling 16 votes shy

📱 [Trending] this morning

No Mardi Gras parades, so thousands make ‘house floats’

All around New Orleans, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus outbreak canceled the elaborate parades mobbed by crowds during the Carnival season leading to Fat Tuesday.

Parade float workers Travis Keene, left, and Joey Mercer position a pelican while fellow crew member Chelsea Kamm, right, looks on while decorating a house in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. All around the city, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus pandemic has canceled parades that usually take place on Mardi Gras. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

🔴 The Biden administration will kick off regular public health briefings featuring public health officials and members of the White House coronavirus response team at 11:00 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and sign executive actions tackling climate change at 1:30 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.

On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story