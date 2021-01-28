☀ January 28: US terrorism alert, secret COVID-19 reports released and Bernie’s mitten money

Good morning! It’s Thursday, January 28, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 National terrorism alert warns of potential attacks by domestic extremists
2️⃣📑 Federal government’s secret coronavirus reports unsealed: View your state’s data
3️⃣🌎 Both sides: Biden’s executive orders to curb climate change
4️⃣🎞 Actress Cloris Leachman dead at age 94
📱 [Trending] this morning
Bernie Sanders’ mittens, memes help raise $1.8M for charity
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and his woolly mittens have sparked countless memes, and now his internet fame is being used to help others.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will sign executive orders aimed at improving access to affordable health care Thursday at 1:30 p.m. EST.
🔴 The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee will consider Biden’s nominees to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Council of Economic Advisers on Thursday.
