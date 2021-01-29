☀ January 29: Dems ready to push COVID-19 relief, GameStop gains return and remembering Cicely Tyson

Good morning! It’s Friday, January 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split
2️⃣🏛 Report: Biden team starts staffing Supreme Court reform commission
3️⃣📈 Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions
4️⃣🚚 Tulsa city leaders offering $10,000 to people willing to relocate
Remembering Hollywood icon Cicely Tyson
Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” died Thursday at age 96.
🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will receive an economic briefing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Friday. Biden will also travel to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland to visit wounded service members.
🔴 The White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials will hold a press briefing Friday at 11 a.m. EST.
