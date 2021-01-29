☀ January 29: Dems ready to push COVID-19 relief, GameStop gains return and remembering Cicely Tyson

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Friday, January 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💵 Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

In this Jan. 27, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2️⃣🏛 Report: Biden team starts staffing Supreme Court reform commission

3️⃣📈 Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

4️⃣🚚 Tulsa city leaders offering $10,000 to people willing to relocate

📱 [Trending] this morning

Remembering Hollywood icon Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” died Thursday at age 96.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will receive an economic briefing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Friday. Biden will also travel to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland to visit wounded service members.

🔴 The White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials will hold a press briefing Friday at 11 a.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.

On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com