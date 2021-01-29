☀ January 29: Dems ready to push COVID-19 relief, GameStop gains return and remembering Cicely Tyson

Good morning! It’s Friday, January 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

In this Jan. 27, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” died Thursday at age 96.

🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will receive an economic briefing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Friday. Biden will also travel to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland to visit wounded service members.

🔴 The White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials will hold a press briefing Friday at 11 a.m. EST.

