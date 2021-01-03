☀ January 3: US COVID-19 deaths hit 350K, all eyes on Georgia runoffs and the 117th Congress

Good morning! It’s Sunday, January 3, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣ 🧫 US coronavirus death toll hits 350,000, spike feared
2️⃣ 🗳 Stakes high for U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia
3️⃣ ✔ Congress opens new session as COVID-19, Biden’s win dominates
4️⃣ 🚨 McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief fails
📱 [Trending] this morning
Viral TikTok video shows teenager hit multiple cars in an Alabama parking lot
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will visit Georgia.
🔴 The 116th Congress will meet for legislative business and adjourn sine die at 10 a.m. EST.
🔴 The first session of the 117th Congress will begin at 12 p.m. EST.
