☀ January 3: US COVID-19 deaths hit 350K, all eyes on Georgia runoffs and the 117th Congress

Good morning! It’s Sunday, January 3, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Funeral director Steven Correa wears gloves as he moves the casket of Gilberto Arreguin Camacho, 58, in preparation for burial following his death due to Covid-19 at Continental Funeral Home on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2020 in East Los Angeles, California. – Gilberto Arreguin Camacho spent over three weeks in the hospital before his death, according to his son. “He had so much love in his heart for his family,” his son Nestor Arreguin said. “He always had advice for you when you needed it. He was a really hard working man. He worked his whole life. Coming home late, working so hard to provide for his family. Im going to try and follow his legacy.” Arreguin worked as an automobile painter, leaving behind a legacy of children and grandchildren. Family members streamed part of the service for relatives in Mexico who were unable to travel due to pandemic restrictions. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will visit Georgia.

🔴 The 116th Congress will meet for legislative business and adjourn sine die at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 The first session of the 117th Congress will begin at 12 p.m. EST.

