☀ January 30: CDC issues federal mask mandate, Biden’s stimulus push and a fifth-grader cashes in GameStop stock

Good morning! It’s Saturday, January 30, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📃 CDC issues federal mask mandate effective next week on planes, mass transit, taxis and trains
2️⃣💵 Biden says action on COVID-19 stimulus needed ‘now’
3️⃣🌧 Watch: California storm brings snow, rain and mudslides across state
4️⃣ 📈 Texas fifth-grader cashes in GameStop stock his mom gave him 2 years ago
📱 [Trending] this morning
Lawsuit claims Subway’s tuna sandwiches ‘lack any trace of tuna’
In the latest litigation aimed at Subway’s ingredients, two people are suing the sandwich maker in California, claiming that the company’s tuna is anything but.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Today marks one year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
