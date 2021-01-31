☀ January 31: Trump loses lawyers, winter storm warnings and Nobel Peace Prize nominations

Good morning! It’s Sunday, January 31, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📅 Former President Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
2️⃣💼 US House Democrat to move office after confrontation with Republican lawmaker
3️⃣🧫 WHO teams visits Wuhan food market in search of virus clues
4️⃣🚔 Russia arrests over 1,000 people demanding Navalny’s release
Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel peace prize
The Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel peace prize for the way its call for systemic change has spread globally. According to a Reuters survey of Norwegian lawmakers, other nominees include Thunberg, Navalny, the WHO and its COVAX programme to secure fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries.
