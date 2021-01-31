☀ January 31: Trump loses lawyers, winter storm warnings and Nobel Peace Prize nominations

Good morning! It’s Sunday, January 31, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on stage after speaking to supporters at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One for his last time as President on January 20, 2021 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Photo by Pete Marovich – Pool/Getty Images)

The Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel peace prize for the way its call for systemic change has spread globally. According to a Reuters survey of Norwegian lawmakers, other nominees include Thunberg, Navalny, the WHO and its COVAX programme to secure fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries.

FILE – In this July 31, 2020 file photo, Black Lives Matter protesters gather at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Ore. At least two federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a threat of violence was reported, the officials said Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Investigators are trying to determine whether the threat is credible, the FBI said in a statement. The Mark O. Hatfield Federal courthouse, which was the site of weeks of violent protests last month, was closed, as was the Portland office of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

🔴 The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings in several states in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Download the NewsNation Now app for the latest updates.

