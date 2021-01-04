☀ January 4: Biden, Trump head to Georgia, Assange extradition denied and Trebek’s final episodes

Good morning! It’s Monday, January 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🗳 Last days in Georgia runoffs that will decide Senate control

2️⃣📞 New audio: Trump insists Georgia officials investigate fraud claims to find votes cast for president

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is returning to Washington after visiting his Mar-a-Lago resort. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

3️⃣💻 UK judge refuses extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

4️⃣💉 UK ramps up inoculations with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

📱 [Trending] this morning

Alex Trebek’s last ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

The final new “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air this week, with highlights that promise to be memorable.

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY – JANUARY 13: Host of “Jeopardy!” Alex Trebek attends a press conference to discuss the upcoming Man V. Machine “Jeopardy!” competition at the IBM T.J. Watson Research Center on January 13, 2011 in Yorktown Heights, New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will travel to Georgia to campaign on behalf of the Democratic ticket.

🔴 President Donald Trump will host a victory rally in Georgia Monday night featuring Republican candidates.

