☀ January 4: Biden, Trump head to Georgia, Assange extradition denied and Trebek’s final episodes

1️⃣🗳 Last days in Georgia runoffs that will decide Senate control
2️⃣📞 New audio: Trump insists Georgia officials investigate fraud claims to find votes cast for president
3️⃣💻 UK judge refuses extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange
4️⃣💉 UK ramps up inoculations with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Alex Trebek’s last ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute
The final new “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air this week, with highlights that promise to be memorable.
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will travel to Georgia to campaign on behalf of the Democratic ticket.
🔴 President Donald Trump will host a victory rally in Georgia Monday night featuring Republican candidates.
