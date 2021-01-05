☀ January 5: Decision day in Georgia, vaccine-dosing debate and goats eating Christmas trees

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🗳 Decision day in Georgia with Senate majority at stake
2️⃣❌ Several Republican lawmakers plan to object to Electoral College results
3️⃣🧫 Vaccine-dosing debates grow as New York discovers virus variant case
4️⃣📚 Students nationwide return to school for both in-person and online classes
Don’t throw away your Christmas tree, donate it to goats instead
The pine needles in the trees give the goats the nutrients they need during the winter months.
🔴 Andre’ Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, who was shot and killed by a Columbus, Ohio police officer days before Christmas, will be laid to rest Tuesday. The viewing is open to the public at 11 a.m. EST with a private funeral service to follow.
🔴 The 86th annual Heisman Memorial Trophy winner will be announced at 7 p.m. EST.
