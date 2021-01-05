☀ January 5: Decision day in Georgia, vaccine-dosing debate and goats eating Christmas trees

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
Good morning! It’s Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🗳 Decision day in Georgia with Senate majority at stake

Thomas Hedrich sets up voting flags at a polling location in Gwinnett County, Ga., outside of Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in advance of the Senate runoff election. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

2️⃣❌ Several Republican lawmakers plan to object to Electoral College results

3️⃣🧫 Vaccine-dosing debates grow as New York discovers virus variant case

4️⃣📚 Students nationwide return to school for both in-person and online classes

📱 [Trending] this morning

Don’t throw away your Christmas tree, donate it to goats instead

The pine needles in the trees give the goats the nutrients they need during the winter months.

(Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Andre’ Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, who was shot and killed by a Columbus, Ohio police officer days before Christmas, will be laid to rest Tuesday. The viewing is open to the public at 11 a.m. EST with a private funeral service to follow.

🔴 The 86th annual Heisman Memorial Trophy winner will be announced at 7 p.m. EST.

