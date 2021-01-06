☀ January 6: Georgia runoff results, Electoral College vote count and a new show on WGN America

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 05: Signs line a road at a Gwinnett County voting location on January 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Polls have opened across Georgia in the two runoff elections, pitting incumbents Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) against Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Donald Trump will be speaking at a rally in DC at 11 a.m. EST. President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the economy.

🔴 Congress meets in a joint session to count the Electoral College votes at 1 p.m. EST.

