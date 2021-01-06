☀ January 6: Georgia runoff results, Electoral College vote count and a new show on WGN America

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🗳 Live Updates: Democrat Warnock wins; Senate control comes down to close Perdue-Ossoff race
2️⃣✔ Congress set to confirm Biden’s electoral win over Trump
3️⃣🎤 Trump to speak at DC rally as Congress meets on election; mayor calls in National Guard
4️⃣💻 WikiLeaks founder Assange denied bail in UK
📱 [Special Announcement] this morning
Award-winning journalist Ashleigh Banfield to host nightly talk show on WGN America
Starting March 1, “Banfield” will air weeknights at 10 p.m. ET, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Donald Trump will be speaking at a rally in DC at 11 a.m. EST. President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the economy.
🔴 Congress meets in a joint session to count the Electoral College votes at 1 p.m. EST.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.