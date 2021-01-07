☀ January 7: Congress certifies Biden’s win, Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ and the aftermath of DC protests

Good morning! It’s Thursday, January 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 07: Vice President Mike Pence (L) and U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) look on as the the count of electoral votes continues in the House Chamber during a reconvening of a joint session of Congress on January 07, 2021 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress returned to the House Chamber after being evacuated when protesters stormed the Capitol and disrupted a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

While many taxpayers have already received their second stimulus check, many are asking if stimulus payments are considered taxable income and will impact their 2020 taxes.

PHILADELPHIA – MAY 8: Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One hundred and thirty million households are eligible to receive a tax rebate check under the $168 billion economic stimulus plan. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 8:28 p.m. EST.

🔴 President Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player and to Olympian Babe Zaharias at 9 a.m. EST

🔴 President-elect Biden to announce key nominees for Department of Justice. He is expected to formally announce he has selected Merrick Garland as his pick for attorney general.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.