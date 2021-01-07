☀ January 7: Congress certifies Biden’s win, Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ and the aftermath of DC protests

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Thursday, January 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣✔️ Congress certifies Biden’s Electoral College win

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

2️⃣🚨 Trump says ‘there will be an orderly transition’ 

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 07: Vice President Mike Pence (L) and U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) look on as the the count of electoral votes continues in the House Chamber during a reconvening of a joint session of Congress on January 07, 2021 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress returned to the House Chamber after being evacuated when protesters stormed the Capitol and disrupted a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

3️⃣📷 Photos, videos of protesters occupying the US Capitol

4️⃣🗳 Ossoff wins Georgia runoff; Democrats effectively gain control of US Senate

📱 [Trending] this morning

Will stimulus checks impact your taxes?

While many taxpayers have already received their second stimulus check, many are asking if stimulus payments are considered taxable income and will impact their 2020 taxes.

PHILADELPHIA – MAY 8: Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One hundred and thirty million households are eligible to receive a tax rebate check under the $168 billion economic stimulus plan. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 8:28 p.m. EST.

🔴 President Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player and to Olympian Babe Zaharias at 9 a.m. EST

🔴 President-elect Biden to announce key nominees for Department of Justice. He is expected to formally announce he has selected Merrick Garland as his pick for attorney general. 

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story