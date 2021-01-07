☀ January 7: Congress certifies Biden’s win, Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ and the aftermath of DC protests

Good morning! It’s Thursday, January 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣✔️ Congress certifies Biden’s Electoral College win
2️⃣🚨 Trump says ‘there will be an orderly transition’
3️⃣📷 Photos, videos of protesters occupying the US Capitol
4️⃣🗳 Ossoff wins Georgia runoff; Democrats effectively gain control of US Senate
Will stimulus checks impact your taxes?
While many taxpayers have already received their second stimulus check, many are asking if stimulus payments are considered taxable income and will impact their 2020 taxes.
🔴 SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 8:28 p.m. EST.
🔴 President Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player and to Olympian Babe Zaharias at 9 a.m. EST
🔴 President-elect Biden to announce key nominees for Department of Justice. He is expected to formally announce he has selected Merrick Garland as his pick for attorney general.
