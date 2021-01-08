☀ January 8: The fallout from the Capitol riots, Trump officials resign and a COVID engagement

Good morning! It's Friday, January 8, 2021. Here's a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 LIST: Here are the Trump officials who have resigned since Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 14: U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos (R) speaks as President Donald Trump (L) listens during a parent-teacher conference listening session at the Roosevelt Room of the White House February 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House held the session to discuss education. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

2️⃣📷 Photos: Police, FBI seek help identifying these faces from Capitol riots

3️⃣ 🚨 Woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft at NYC hotel is arrested

4️⃣🚓 US Capitol Police officer dies from injuries in riot

Come for a vaccine, stay for a proposal: Paramedic pulls off surprise engagement

Every couple has an engagement story that’s special to them, but a South Dakota health care worker planned a proposal that’s also unique to the times.

(Photo provided by NewsNation affiliate KELO)

🔴 The Senate reconvenes for a pro forma session at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce more members of his economic team at 1:30 p.m. EST.

