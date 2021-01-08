☀ January 8: The fallout from the Capitol riots, Trump officials resign and a COVID engagement

Good morning! It’s Friday, January 8, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 LIST: Here are the Trump officials who have resigned since Capitol attack
2️⃣📷 Photos: Police, FBI seek help identifying these faces from Capitol riots
3️⃣ 🚨 Woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft at NYC hotel is arrested
4️⃣🚓 US Capitol Police officer dies from injuries in riot
📱 [Trending] this morning
Come for a vaccine, stay for a proposal: Paramedic pulls off surprise engagement
Every couple has an engagement story that’s special to them, but a South Dakota health care worker planned a proposal that’s also unique to the times.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Senate reconvenes for a pro forma session at 10 a.m. EST.
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce more members of his economic team at 1:30 p.m. EST.
