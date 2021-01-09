☀ January 9: Calls for impeachment, Twitter permanently suspends Trump’s accounts and NFL playoffs begin

Good morning! It’s Saturday, January 9, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📃 Read: Draft Articles of Impeachment circulated by Congressional Democrats
2️⃣📱 Twitter permanently suspends President Donald Trump’s accounts
3️⃣💼 Fallout for rioters and peaceful protesters, some lose their job
4️⃣ 💉 Biden to speed release of coronavirus vaccines
📱 [Trending] this morning
PHOTOS: Giant sinkhole consumes cars outside hospital in Italy
A giant sinkhole has opened in the parking lot of a Naples, Italy hospital.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The NFL playoffs begin with the Colts vs. Bills, Rams vs. Seahawks and Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team.
