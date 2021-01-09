☀ January 9: Calls for impeachment, Twitter permanently suspends Trump’s accounts and NFL playoffs begin

Good morning! It’s Saturday, January 9, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣📃 Read: Draft Articles of Impeachment circulated by Congressional Democrats

2️⃣📱 Twitter permanently suspends President Donald Trump’s accounts

The suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump appears on an iPhone screen on January 08, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

3️⃣💼 Fallout for rioters and peaceful protesters, some lose their job

4️⃣ 💉 Biden to speed release of coronavirus vaccines

📱 [Trending] this morning

PHOTOS: Giant sinkhole consumes cars outside hospital in Italy

A giant sinkhole has opened in the parking lot of a Naples, Italy hospital.

TOPSHOT – A aerial view shows a sinkhole in the Ospedale del Mare hospital car park, where people come for Covid-19 testing, on the outskirts of the city of Naples, after the ground collapsed early on January 8, 2021, destroying some vehicle. (Photo by CIRO FUSCO / ANSA / AFP) / Italy OUT (Photo by CIRO FUSCO/ANSA/AFP via Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The NFL playoffs begin with the Colts vs. Bills, Rams vs. Seahawks and Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team.

