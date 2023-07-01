July 1: Biden to try using Higher Education Act after SCOTUS student loan ruling. Why are airline delays and cancellations so bad?

President Biden gives remarks during a meeting to discus protecting consumers from junk fees in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Good morning! It’s Saturday July 1, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Jordan Braithwaite, 21, center, an undergrad at Grambling State University facing over $10,000 in student loans, demonstrates outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. A sharply divided Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. Conservative justices were in the majority in Friday’s 6-3 decision that effectively killed the $400 billion plan that President Joe Biden announced last year. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

FILE – Passengers wait in line to check in for their flights at Southwest Airlines service desk at LaGuardia Airport in New York. This weekend may be the busiest travel period the country has seen since the outbreak of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

FILE – Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. A top Republican election official in Arizona filed a defamation lawsuit on Thursday, June 22, against Lake, who falsely claims she lost the 2022 race for governor because of fraud. (AP Photo/Alex Brando, File)

FILE – A person walks past the Fox News Headquarters in New York on April 12, 2023. Fox News will pay one of its former producers $12 million to settle her claims that she faced a discriminatory workplace and that the network tried to coerce her into giving false testimony in Dominion Inc.’s defamation lawsuit against the network, her lawyer said Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Taylor Taranto was arrested Thursday after being spotted a few blocks from the former president’s home and chased by Secret Service agents.

FILE – Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Law enforcement officials say, Taylor Taranto, a man wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives. Taranto was seen a few blocks from the former president’s home, and he fled even though he was chased by U.S. Secret Service agents. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The 110th Tour de France cycling race begins with stage one, a 182-kilometer route beginning and ending in Bilbao, Spain.

🔴 The European Space Agency is scheduled to launch its Euclid telescope, designed to survey dark matter throughout the universe.

🔴 Republican presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speak at the “Moms for Liberty“ summit in Philadelphia.

