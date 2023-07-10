July 10: Biden meets King Charles in the UK. Campsites found in manhunt for escaped prisoner.

Good morning! It’s Monday, July 10, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden heads to UK ahead of NATO summit that will test unity
2. Volunteer group has identified victims in over 100 cases
3. Campsites found in manhunt for escaped ‘survivalist’ prisoner
4. California man linked to 3 killings in Tijuana arrested
📱 [Trending] this morning
Saharan dust cloud heads toward Florida, several Southern states
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden meets with UK’s King Charles in London.
🔴 Congress returns after Independence Day recess.
🔴 Spending battle heats up in Congress with government shutdown threatening.
