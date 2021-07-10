☀ July 10: Delta variant keeps spreading and one woman’s mission to give closure to families with missing loved ones

Good morning! It’s Saturday, July 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🧫 Delta variant dominant strain in US, number of cases quickly rising
2️⃣💻 Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals
3️⃣🚔 A national missing persons website helped one family find closure after a decade. Now they want more agencies to use it.
4️⃣🔥 California forest closed as wildfires burn, heat returns
📱 [Trending] this morning
Rapper Juvenile reworks his hit ‘Back That Thang Up’ to reduce vaccine hesitancy
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will visit the Tennessee National Guard troops at the southern border.
🔴 Tropical Storm Elsa will exit the U.S. and hit Canada today.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.