☀ July 10: Delta variant keeps spreading and one woman’s mission to give closure to families with missing loved ones

FILE – In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Heather Haworth, left, holds the hand of her 12-year-old son Jeremy as he receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from medical assistant Gloria Urgell at Providence Edwards Lifesciences vaccination site in Santa Ana, Calif. The global death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 4 million as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, July 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🧫 Delta variant dominant strain in US, number of cases quickly rising

2️⃣💻 Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

3️⃣🚔 A national missing persons website helped one family find closure after a decade. Now they want more agencies to use it.

4️⃣🔥 California forest closed as wildfires burn, heat returns

Rapper Juvenile reworks his hit ‘Back That Thang Up’ to reduce vaccine hesitancy

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will visit the Tennessee National Guard troops at the southern border.

🔴 Tropical Storm Elsa will exit the U.S. and hit Canada today.

