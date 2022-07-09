July 10: Some Highland Park paradegoers ran toward the gunfire, not away, attempting to save lives, and gas prices trend back down after hitting record highs.

A visitor prays at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in Monday’s Fourth of July mass shooting at the Highland Park War Memorial in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Good morning! It’s Sunday July 10, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Bobby Shapiro of Highland Park, Illinois, stands on Friday, July 8, 2022, for a photo at a memorial for victims of the Highland Park mass shooting that occurred during a parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. “It was pure horror. It was a battle zone,” Shapiro, 52, said in an interview. (AP Photo/Roger Schneider)

FILE – This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows a photo of former President Donald Trump talking to his chief of staff Mark Meadows before Trump spoke at the rally on the Ellipse on Jan 6, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (House Select Committee via AP, File)

FILE – High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, June 16, 2022. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

A postcard depicting Salisbury, Maryland. (Photo by Shook Photos)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Production resumes at a troubled Abbott baby formula factory in Sturgis, Michigan.

FILE – An Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant is shown in Sturgis, Michigan, on Sept. 23, 2010. Severe weather has forced Abbott Nutrition to pause production at a Michigan baby formula factory that had just restarted. The company said late Wednesday, June 15, 2022 that production for its EleCare specialty formula has stopped, but it has enough supply to meet needs until more formula can be made. (Brandon Watson/Sturgis Journal via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic takes on unseeded Nick Kyrgios in the men’s finals at Wimbledon.

🔴 Sara Bareilles moves to Broadway with the production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods.”

🔴 The WNBA All-Star Game takes place at noon CT at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

