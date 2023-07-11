July 11: Rain continues to pound Northeast. Exclusive photo shows makeshift rope used in prison escape.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday July 11, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Relentless rain causes floods in Northeast, prompts rescues
2. Photo shows makeshift rope used in Burham escape
3. Sweden closer to NATO membership after deal with Turkey
4. What to know about viewing the Northern Lights on Thursday
📱 [Trending] this morning
No winner: Powerball jackpot climbs to $725M
The jackpot is rapidly climbing toward the billion-dollar mark. Will it make it?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The NATO Heads of State and Government meeting opens in Vilnius, Lithuania, with U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in attendance.
🔴 It’s Amazon Prime Day, the eighth annual global shopping event offering millions of deals to Prime members around the world.
🔴 Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game takes place in Seattle for the first time since 2001.
