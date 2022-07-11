July 11: Yosemite fire grows, threatens sequoias. Buttigieg to look into airlines.

Posted: | Updated:

Good morning! It's Monday July 11, 2022. Here's a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Yosemite fire grows, crews work to protect iconic sequoias

In this image provided by the National Park Service, a firefighter walks near the Mariposa Grove as the Washburn Fire burns in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Thursday, July 7, 2022. A portion of Yosemite National Park has been closed as a wildfire rages near a grove of California’s famous giant sequoia trees, officials said. (National Park Service via AP)

2. Buttigieg announces airline inquiries. Will refunds follow?

American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. (AP Photo/ Steven Senne, File)

3. Some at Highland Park July 4 parade shooting ran to help

Bobby Shapiro of Highland Park, Ill., stands on Friday, July 8, 2022, for a photo at a memorial for victims of the Highland Park mass shooting that occurred during a parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. “It was pure horror. It was a battle zone,” Shapiro, 52, said in an interview. (AP Photo/Roger Schneider)

4. Russian rocket attack on apartment in Ukraine kills 15, traps others

Rescue workers stand on the rubble at the scene in the after math of a missile strike that his a residential apartment block, in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ tops box office

Marvel’s unique brand of escapism still draws the crowds.

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Natalie Portman, left, and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from “Thor: Love and Thunder.” (Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

🔴 Texas House Uvalde committee may release hallway surveillance video.

🔴 Global population expected to hit 8 billion later this year.

🔴 Mexican President Obrador visits President Biden in Washington, D.C.

