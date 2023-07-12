July 12: DHS expands legal migration pathway. FBI Director Wray faces House GOP grilling.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday July 12, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. DHS expands legal migration pathway to 4 countries
2. House GOP to press FBI Director Christopher Wray
3. Manson Family cult member released from California prison
4. Victim’s mom ‘scared to death’ escapee Burham might return
📱 [Trending] this morning
MARINE RELEASED TO BASE AFTER QUESTIONING IN CASE OF MISSING GIRL
The missing girl was returned to her grandmother and an investigation is ongoing.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The closely watched Consumer Price Index data for June will be released by the U.S. Labor Department.
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with leaders of other western powers at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
🔴 The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations will be announced. The actual awards ceremony will take place Sept. 18.
