July 12: Exclusive: Man pinned down Glass’s attacker. First Webb Telescope images coming today.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday July 12, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Exclusive: Man pinned down Kim Glass’s alleged attacker
2. Parkland father says gun control bill ‘won’t be enough’
3. Anger mounts among Uvalde families; new report expected soon
4. First images released from James Webb Space Telescope
📱 [Trending] this morning
What to know about Prime Day 2022
It’s like Black Friday, but in July, and you can shop in your jammies!
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Emmy nomination announcements coming today.
🔴 White House Congressional Picnic held for first time since 2019.
🔴 Funeral held for assassinated former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.
