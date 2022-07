SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 26: A surfer rides a wave as a super blood moon rises above the horizon at Manly Beach on May 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. It is the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years, which coincides with a supermoon. A super moon is a name given to a full (or new) moon that occurs when the moon is in perigee – or closest to the earth – and it is the moon’s proximity to earth that results in its brighter and bigger appearance. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday July 13, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Family and friends of those killed and injured in the school shooting at Robb Elementary take part in a protest march and rally, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Hanan Elatr, widow of slain Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi sat down with NewsNation in an exclusive interview on July 12, 2022.

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Up to $10,000 was rewarded for information that led to the arrest of then-missing Lauderdale County inmate Casey Cole White and Sheriff’s Office employee Vicki White. (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

📱 [Trending] this morning

If you like supermoons, this is the one to see!

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 European Space Agency launches new medium-lift rocket.

🔴 Macron speaks to soldiers set to march in Bastille Day parade.

🔴 3 charged in scheme to sell stolen “Hotel California” lyrics.

