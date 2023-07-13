July 13: Former inmate says Burham had help in escape. Are migrant busing operations legal?

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office provided an updated photo of wanted fugitive Michael Burham (via WCBD)

Good morning! It’s Thursday July 13, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office provided an updated photo of wanted fugitive Michael Burham (via WCBD)

FBI Director Christopher Wray departs during a break in a House Committee on the Judiciary oversight hearing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Texas Army National Guard members look on as migrants board a bus after surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents for immigration and asylum claim processing following the end of Title 42 on on May 12, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles, CA – Tents that serve as shelter for homeles people line the sidewalk along FGifth Street in downtown Los Angeles. The homeless population continued to rise dramatically in the last year, increasing by 9% in Los Angeles County and 10% in the city of Los Angeles. Efforts to house people, which include hundreds of millions of dollars spent on shelter, permanent housing and outreach, have failed to stem the growth of street encampments, as reflected in the annual point-in-time count released Thursday, June 29, 2023, by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. June 29: in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Powerball fever is heating up again, with the jackpot closing in on the billion-dollar mark.

A man displays his Powerball lottery numbers after buying a ticket at a convenience store in Miami, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The jackpot amount climbed after no one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will be in Helsinki, Finland, to meet with the leaders of that country, as well as their counterparts from Iceland, Norway, Denmark and Sweden.

🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will release its Producer Price Index, measuring inflation at the wholesale level for June.

🔴 Earnings season gets underway, as Delta Air Lines and Pepsico announce their quarterly results.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.