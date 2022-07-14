July 14: Anger continues to grow over Uvalde police inaction. Dozens are missing after flooding in Virginia.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, was apprehended in Costa Rica on June 29. (Austin Police Department)

Good morning! It’s Thursday July 14, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Anger over Uvalde police inaction continues to grow

Family member and friends of those killed and injured in the school shooting at Robb Elementary prepare to march, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

2. Dozens missing after flooding in Virginia

Buchanan Co. flood (Photo released by Virginia Department of Emergency Management)

3. Inflation: What’s costing you more (and less)?

FILE – Wallace Reid purchases fuel for the vehicle he drives to make a living using ride-share apps, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

4. Former Marine Casey Bokslag went missing on the road

The disappearance of a missing Utah man is under investigation. Authorities are searching for Casey Bokslag. (Photo Credit: South Salt Lake Police)

📱 [Trending] this morning

SEARCH WARRANT REVEALS NEW EMAIL IN LOVE TRIANGLE MURDER

New details are emerging in the case of a Texas love triangle turned deadly. Austin police filed a search warrant and discovered what’s believed to be the email address used by suspected murderer Kaitlin Armstrong.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Biden meets Israeli leaders in Jerusalem, continues tour of Mideast.

🔴 Utah’s Great Salt Lake is drying up, releasing toxic dusk into the atmosphere.

🔴 U.S. basketball star Griner back in Russian court to give evidence on drug charges.

