July 14: Anger continues to grow over Uvalde police inaction. Dozens are missing after flooding in Virginia.

Good morning! It’s Thursday July 14, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Anger over Uvalde police inaction continues to grow
2. Dozens missing after flooding in Virginia
3. Inflation: What’s costing you more (and less)?
4. Former Marine Casey Bokslag went missing on the road
SEARCH WARRANT REVEALS NEW EMAIL IN LOVE TRIANGLE MURDER
New details are emerging in the case of a Texas love triangle turned deadly. Austin police filed a search warrant and discovered what’s believed to be the email address used by suspected murderer Kaitlin Armstrong.
🔴 Biden meets Israeli leaders in Jerusalem, continues tour of Mideast.
🔴 Utah’s Great Salt Lake is drying up, releasing toxic dusk into the atmosphere.
🔴 U.S. basketball star Griner back in Russian court to give evidence on drug charges.
