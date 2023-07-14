July 14: Schumer bill would declassify UFO records. New photo released in escapee search.

Good morning! It’s Friday July 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Senate Majority Leader Schumer introduces UFO declassification bill

In this image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. (Department of Defense via AP)

2. New photo released in search for escapee Michael Burham

Authorities believe this stash of supplies was meant for escaped inmate Michael Charles Burham. (Pennsylvania State Police)

3. US wholesale prices for June point to further easing of inflation

Laptop computers are displayed in a Costco warehouse Monday, June 6, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on U.S. producer prices for June rose just 0.1%. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
4. Over-the-counter birth control pills: How does it impact access?

This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company’s birth control medication Opill. (Perrigo via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘FOX LEFT ME,’ GERALDO RIVERA SAYS OF NETWORK EXIT

“I enjoyed doing the program, but the program apparently didn’t enjoy me,” Rivera said of “The Five,” the show he appeared on as a co-host.

Former Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera talks about his departure from the network Thursday, July 13, 2023, during an appearance on “CUOMO.” (NewsNation)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Leaders of the new xAI organization, the goal of which is to “understand the true nature of the universe,” will participate in a Twitter Spaces chat a day after the group’s creation was announced.

🔴 It’s Bastille Day, as French (and French Americans) celebrate the uprising that overthrew the monarchy.

🔴 Earnings season continues, with JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup expected to announce quarterly results.

[Your Morning]

