July 14: Schumer bill would declassify UFO records. New photo released in escapee search.

Good morning! It’s Friday July 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Senate Majority Leader Schumer introduces UFO declassification bill
2. New photo released in search for escapee Michael Burham
3. US wholesale prices for June point to further easing of inflation
4. Over-the-counter birth control pills: How does it impact access?
‘FOX LEFT ME,’ GERALDO RIVERA SAYS OF NETWORK EXIT
“I enjoyed doing the program, but the program apparently didn’t enjoy me,” Rivera said of “The Five,” the show he appeared on as a co-host.
🔴 Leaders of the new xAI organization, the goal of which is to “understand the true nature of the universe,” will participate in a Twitter Spaces chat a day after the group’s creation was announced.
🔴 It’s Bastille Day, as French (and French Americans) celebrate the uprising that overthrew the monarchy.
🔴 Earnings season continues, with JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup expected to announce quarterly results.
