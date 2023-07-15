July 15: Suspect in Gilgo Beach killings charged with murders. House GOP approves defense bill with controversial restrictions.

Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York’s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Good morning! It’s Saturday July 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Rex Heuermann (Courtesy of Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office)

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks in front of members of the House Freedom Caucus during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Jordan Braithwaite, 21, center, an undergrad at Grambling State University facing over $10,000 in student loans, demonstrates outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. A sharply divided Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. Conservative justices were in the majority in Friday’s 6-3 decision that effectively killed the $400 billion plan that President Joe Biden announced last year. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office provided an updated photo of wanted fugitive Michael Burham (via WCBD)

NASA’s Perseverance found organic compounds associated with life on Mars, but the evidence doesn’t provide proof.

FILE PHOTO: NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is seen in a “selfie” that it took over a rock nicknamed “Rochette”, September 10, 2021. NASA/JPL-CALTECH/MSSS/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

🔴 Former President Donald Trump and a whole host of people who were part of his inner circle will take part in the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

🔴 The 136th Wimbledon Tennis Championships women’s singles final will take place in London.

🔴 Green Party presidential candidate Cornel West commemorates the 10th anniversary of Black Lives Matter with a speech at the People’s Justice Festival in Los Angeles.

