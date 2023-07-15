July 15: Suspect in Gilgo Beach killings charged with murders. House GOP approves defense bill with controversial restrictions.
Updated:
Good morning! It’s Saturday July 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
NASA’s Perseverance found organic compounds associated with life on Mars, but the evidence doesn’t provide proof.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Former President Donald Trump and a whole host of people who were part of his inner circle will take part in the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.
🔴 The 136th Wimbledon Tennis Championships women’s singles final will take place in London.
🔴 Green Party presidential candidate Cornel West commemorates the 10th anniversary of Black Lives Matter with a speech at the People’s Justice Festival in Los Angeles.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.