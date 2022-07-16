July 16: Better-than-expected retail spending, Mexico captures drug leader

Good morning! It’s Saturday July 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Strong retail spending numbers cooling recession fears
2. Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts
3. Ivana Trump’s death was accidental, examiner says
4. Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero
📱 [Trending] this morning
MAN RESCUES 6-YEAR-OLD, 4 OTHERS FROM BURNING HOME
An Indiana man is being hailed as a hero after jumping into action to rescue children from a burning house.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden’s Middle East trip continues.
🔴 Starting today, the national suicide prevention hotline can be reached by dialing 988.
