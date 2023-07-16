July 16: Pennsylvania inmate captured after manhunt. Why Aretha Franklin’s handwritten will was upheld.

Updated:

Michael Burham

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Sunday, July 16, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Burham captured in Pennsylvania after manhunt: Police

Michael Burham

2. No motive yet for Fargo shooting that killed 1 officer, hurt 2

An FBI Evidence Response Team investigator walks behind crime scene tape on the third floor of the Bluemont Village Apartments, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D. The suspect in a fatal shooting involving police officers a day earlier was connected to at least one apartment unit at this location. Both the suspect and one police officer were killed. (AP Photo/Ann Arbor Miller)

3. Fire causes explosions at Louisiana chemical plant; residents warned to stay indoors for hours

(Credit: Getty Images)

4. What we know about serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann

This booking image provided by Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long Island architect who was charged Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Why Aretha Franklin’s handwritten will was upheld by a jury

A handwritten will in a spiral notebook found wedged between couch cushions months after Aretha Franklin’s 2018 death is valid, a jury in Pontiac, Michigan, has decided. The July 11, 2023, verdict ended a yearslong legal dispute among three of the soul singer’s four sons over which of three informal wills found in her home should take precedence over the others. As a result, the four-page document, drafted in 2014, will now guide how the singer’s multimillion-dollar estate and royalties will be distributed among her heirs.

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual Christmas tree lighting at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. A Michigan judge narrowed the issues Monday, July 10, 2023 in a dispute over Franklin's estate, saying the only task for jurors is to decide whether a 2014 document handwritten by the Queen of Soul and found in couch cushions can be accepted as a valid will. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual Christmas tree lighting at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. A Michigan judge narrowed the issues Monday, July 10, 2023 in a dispute over Franklin’s estate, saying the only task for jurors is to decide whether a 2014 document handwritten by the Queen of Soul and found in couch cushions can be accepted as a valid will. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The 2023 Wimbledon men’s final match is set for Sunday, between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

🔴 A heat wave continues, putting millions under alert in the South and Southwest

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation