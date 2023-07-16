July 16: Pennsylvania inmate captured after manhunt. Why Aretha Franklin’s handwritten will was upheld.

Good morning! It’s Sunday, July 16, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Michael Burham

An FBI Evidence Response Team investigator walks behind crime scene tape on the third floor of the Bluemont Village Apartments, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D. The suspect in a fatal shooting involving police officers a day earlier was connected to at least one apartment unit at this location. Both the suspect and one police officer were killed. (AP Photo/Ann Arbor Miller)

(Credit: Getty Images)

This booking image provided by Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long Island architect who was charged Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A handwritten will in a spiral notebook found wedged between couch cushions months after Aretha Franklin’s 2018 death is valid, a jury in Pontiac, Michigan, has decided. The July 11, 2023, verdict ended a yearslong legal dispute among three of the soul singer’s four sons over which of three informal wills found in her home should take precedence over the others. As a result, the four-page document, drafted in 2014, will now guide how the singer’s multimillion-dollar estate and royalties will be distributed among her heirs.

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual Christmas tree lighting at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. A Michigan judge narrowed the issues Monday, July 10, 2023 in a dispute over Franklin’s estate, saying the only task for jurors is to decide whether a 2014 document handwritten by the Queen of Soul and found in couch cushions can be accepted as a valid will. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The 2023 Wimbledon men’s final match is set for Sunday, between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

🔴 A heat wave continues, putting millions under alert in the South and Southwest

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.