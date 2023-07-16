July 16: Pennsylvania inmate captured after manhunt. Why Aretha Franklin’s handwritten will was upheld.

Good morning! It’s Sunday, July 16, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Burham captured in Pennsylvania after manhunt: Police
2. No motive yet for Fargo shooting that killed 1 officer, hurt 2
3. Fire causes explosions at Louisiana chemical plant; residents warned to stay indoors for hours
4. What we know about serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann
📱 [Trending] this morning
Why Aretha Franklin’s handwritten will was upheld by a jury
A handwritten will in a spiral notebook found wedged between couch cushions months after Aretha Franklin’s 2018 death is valid, a jury in Pontiac, Michigan, has decided. The July 11, 2023, verdict ended a yearslong legal dispute among three of the soul singer’s four sons over which of three informal wills found in her home should take precedence over the others. As a result, the four-page document, drafted in 2014, will now guide how the singer’s multimillion-dollar estate and royalties will be distributed among her heirs.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The 2023 Wimbledon men’s final match is set for Sunday, between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz
🔴 A heat wave continues, putting millions under alert in the South and Southwest
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.