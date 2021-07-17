☀ July 17: Judge blocks new applications to DACA program, WH task force warns of rising case rates

Good morning! It’s Saturday, July 17, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣⚖️Judge blocks new applications to DACA program
2️⃣💉‘A pandemic of the unvaccinated’: White House COVID-19 task force warns as case rates rise nationwide
3️⃣🚒Paradise, town devastated by 2018 fire, faces another California wildfire just miles away
4️⃣🎵Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies
