☀ July 17: Judge blocks new applications to DACA program, WH task force warns of rising case rates

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court over President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. A Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 federal court hearing in Houston over a U.S. program shielding immigrants brought to the country illegally as children highlights the peril the program still faces even under an incoming Democratic president who has pledged to protect it. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, July 17, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣⚖️Judge blocks new applications to DACA program

2️⃣💉‘A pandemic of the unvaccinated’: White House COVID-19 task force warns as case rates rise nationwide

Nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in Springfield, Mo., don personal protective equipment to treat patients with COVID-19, Friday, July 16, 2021. Southwest Missouri is seeing a surge in Delta variant cases, with hospitals nearing capacity and requesting help from the state for staffing and an alternative care site. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

3️⃣🚒Paradise, town devastated by 2018 fire, faces another California wildfire just miles away

4️⃣🎵Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies

📱 [Trending] this morning

Soundmojis: Facebook is bringing sound to your emojis. Here’s how it works.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden spends the weekend at Camp David.

