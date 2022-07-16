July 17: A few tips on tipping, a bump in Social Security and a message from Mexico.

Good morning! It’s Sunday July 17, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Mexico’s capture of infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero could be a signal to the United States.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 It’s the final round of the 150th Open Championship from the Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland.
🔴 Lady Gaga kicks off her Chromatica Ball world tour with a date in Dusseldorf, Germany.
🔴 The annual Perseids meteor shower becomes visible tonight, peaking the night of Aug. 12.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.