July 17: Record-high temperatures bake U.S. Georgia suspect in 4 killings shot, killed.

Good morning! It’s Monday July 17, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Record-high temperatures impact more than 100 million Americans
2. Georgia suspect in 4 killings shot and killed, 2 officers hurt during encounter, official says
3. Barking dog alerts homeowners to escaped inmate’s whereabouts
4. Russia halts wartime deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain
Powerball jackpot rolls to $900M: When’s the next drawing?
The Powerball jackpot has rolled yet again after no ticket matched the six winning numbers drawn Saturday, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $900 million. The current jackpot, with an estimated cash value of $465.1 million, has been growing since mid-April, meaning it has gone 37 consecutive drawings without a winner.
🔴 Jury selection is expected to begin in a lawsuit that pits former President Donald Trump’s company against his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.
🔴 House Republican leaders are scheduled to meet with a dozen Gold Star parents and family members of the service members killed in the August 2021 bombing at the Kabul airport during the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
🔴 President Biden welcomes Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the White House.
