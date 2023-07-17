July 17: Record-high temperatures bake U.S. Georgia suspect in 4 killings shot, killed.

People walk along a trail as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Death Valley’s brutal temperatures come amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. (AP Photo/John Locher)

People walk along a trail as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Death Valley’s brutal temperatures come amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. (AP Photo/John Locher)

In this photo tweeted by WSB-TV’s Steve Gehlbach, Hampton Police Chief James Turner, center, stands next to a mounted picture of suspect Andre Longmore during a news conference in Hampton, Ga., Saturday, July 15, 2023. Authorities are searching for Longmore, who is suspected of gunning down three men and a woman in Hampton. (Steve Gehlbach/WSB-TV via AP)

Michael Burham, 34.

FILE – An excavator loads grain into a cargo ship at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023. Russia has suspended on Monday July 17, 2023 a wartime deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey that was designed to move food from Ukraine to parts of the world where millions are going hungry. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko, File)

The Powerball jackpot has rolled yet again after no ticket matched the six winning numbers drawn Saturday, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $900 million. The current jackpot, with an estimated cash value of $465.1 million, has been growing since mid-April, meaning it has gone 37 consecutive drawings without a winner.

A selection of Powerball tickets are shown at the Route One Wine and Spirits liquor store, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing climbed over a billion. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

🔴 Jury selection is expected to begin in a lawsuit that pits former President Donald Trump’s company against his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

🔴 House Republican leaders are scheduled to meet with a dozen Gold Star parents and family members of the service members killed in the August 2021 bombing at the Kabul airport during the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

🔴 President Biden welcomes Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the White House.

