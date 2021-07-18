☀ July 18: 3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID-19, critical race theory takes center stage in Pennsylvania

Good morning! It’s Sunday, July 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID-19
2️⃣📖Critical race theory takes center stage in Pennsylvania in light of protest at its capitol
3️⃣🚒Sprawling Oregon wildfire, largest of dozens in US, continues to grow
4️⃣🏤Confederate monument removed from city hall in Louisiana
📱 [Trending] this morning
Drew Robinson, MLB player who survived suicide attempt, retires to join San Francisco Giants front office
