July 19: Hunter Biden plea deal takes center stage in House. States search for Gilgo Beach suspect connections.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday July 19, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Pence ‘not convinced’ Trump’s Jan. 6 actions were criminal
2. Other states reviewing cases for connection to Gilgo Beach suspect
3. GOP to put IRS Hunter Biden whistleblowers at center stage
4. Senate kicks off consideration of defense bill
IS THE GOVERNMENT KEEPING SECRETS ABOUT JFK’S ASSASSINATION?
More than 12,000 documents were released last year with no major bombshells uncovered, but nearly 5,000 documents are still under wraps.
🔴 Israeli President Isaac Herzog will address a joint meeting of Congress to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Israel’s statehood.
🔴 President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of his Competition Council to announce a new initiative aimed at boosting competition in the American economy and lowering prices for consumers.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Tesla and Netflix report their quarterly results.
