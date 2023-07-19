July 19: Hunter Biden plea deal takes center stage in House. States search for Gilgo Beach suspect connections.

FILE – Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department’s handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday July 19, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Former Vice President Mike Pence reacts to the news that Donald Trump has received a “target letter” in the investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election Tuesday, July 18, 2023, during an appearance on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” (NewsNation)

Police officers stand guard as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

FILE – Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) addresses reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

📱 [Trending] this morning

More than 12,000 documents were released last year with no major bombshells uncovered, but nearly 5,000 documents are still under wraps.

381091 23: President John F. Kennedy laughs during a news conference August 9, 1963. (Photo by National Archive/Newsmakers)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Israeli President Isaac Herzog will address a joint meeting of Congress to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Israel’s statehood.

🔴 President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of his Competition Council to announce a new initiative aimed at boosting competition in the American economy and lowering prices for consumers.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Tesla and Netflix report their quarterly results.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.