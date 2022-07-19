July 19: Putin heads to Tehran for talks with Iran, Turkey. Wife, husband among Indiana mall victims.

FILE – Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk to each other during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on Sept. 29, 2021. Putin’s visit to Iran starting Tuesday is intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow’s challenge to the United States and Europe amid its grinding campaign in Ukraine. (Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday July 19, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Law enforcement wait outside after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

FILE – Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, holds his face mask in his hands as he attends a House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing on about the budget request for the National Institutes of Health, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, says he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January 2025. Fauci, 81, became director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984 and has advised seven presidents. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FILE – People stand in long lines to receive the monkeypox vaccine at San Francisco General Hospital in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

Mother Nature didn’t have any rice handy to throw, so she sent water.

Hawaii Island newlyweds Dillon and Riley Murphy share a kiss as waves crash over the seawall at Hulihe’e Palace, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, July 17, 2022. (Dillon Murphy photo)

🔴 Maryland primary focuses on gubernatorial race.

🔴 Mega Millions jackpot tops $530 million for drawing Tuesday night.

🔴 Jury trial begins for Trump ally Steve Bannon on contempt of Congress charges.

